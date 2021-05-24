National day of Prayer: Citizens urged to unite to fight covid19

President Paula-Mae Weekes delivers her address on the occasion of the National Day of Prayer hosted by Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley at the Diplomatic Centre in St Ann's on Sunday. -

President Paula-Mae Weekes, the Prime Minister and several religious leaders are calling on citizens to form a united front to tackle the covid19 pandemic.

The call was made during the National Day of Prayer at the Diplomatic Centre in St Ann’s on Sunday. The day of prayer was announced by Dr Rowley on May 14.

In a pre-recorded message, Weekes said this is the second time, as President, she was participating in a day of prayer.

“Last year in early August the nation gave thanks for our democracy as we commemorated some of the darkest days in our history – the attempted coup of 1990. And today, we come together again to call on divine help during another dark period.”

She said while she didn’t shed a tear when Rowley announced a state of emergency on May 15, she emitted a deep sigh of resignation because it was evident the country was steadily inching its way there.

Weekes said she asked herself “Why did we have to get to this point?”

She continued: “Is one of the reasons for our present critical circumstances an identity crisis? Naturally, as individuals we subscribe to different ideologies, live in varied conditions, have divergent points of view, are of sundry ethnicities and have other distinctions. But people, we are first and foremost Trinbagonians – members of one body.

“Whether we are of Indian or African descent, belong to the one per cent or the 99 per cent; supporters of UNC, PNM or NOTA (none of the above); whether Trinidadian or Tobagonian; faithful or faithless, covid-19 doesn’t discriminate and neither can we.”

She said the long reach of the covid19 virus has “taught us starkly” the age-old lesson that we are our brother’s keeper.

“We are all vulnerable to being infected and/or affected by covid19. If we don’t already, we will all soon know someone who has had, or sadly died, from the virus.

“If we are to repel the virus, we will need to be not only our brother’s keeper, but our granny’s, our neighbour’s, our colleagues’, our grocer’s, our taxi drivers’ and fellow passengers’; keepers of our valiant, long-suffering and exhausted healthcare workers; even the keepers of absolute strangers.”

Rowley, in welcoming the representatives of the various denominations, said his call to prayer, as leader of the government, is rooted in the Republican Constitution which states, among other things, that TT was founded on the principle that acknowledges the supremacy of God.

RC Archbishop the Most Rev Jason Gordon said people have asked him why the nation is praying again.

“We are here because, for the third time in our history as a young Republic, we are facing a crisis beyond all proportions - 1970, 1990 and now a state of emergency...”

He said it is evident citizens have not found the discipline to find a way to live during this pandemic.

“We’re praying because we need wisdom on high to know how to live as a nation, and how to live together, and to stop all this bickering so that we come together as one people to find a path through this pandemic to prosperity.”

Imam Atif Sulaimani of the San Fernando Jama Masjid prayed for covid19 patients – those in hospital, those who recovered and those who died, their families, all frontline workers including nurses and doctors, and Rowley, his family and his Cabinet.

Representing the National Congress of the Incorporated Spiritual Baptist Baptist Organisations was Archbishop Wayne Jones prayed for families who are in trouble.

Commending the call to prayer was Anglican Bishop the Right Rev Claude Berkley who said the decision was connected to the hope citizens need at this time.

“There are many persons who are very afraid. They are frightened to their wits’ end because they do not know how their fate might turn out.

“We need the empowering grace of the spirit of God to move us to a new place of obedience, unity, patriotism and brotherly / sisterly love.”

Pundit Dr Rampersad Parasram, spiritual leader and Dharmacharya of the Sanatan Dharma Maha Sabha said he is confident that the covid19 virus will be defeated just as many other challenges which have been defeated in the history of mankind.