Keshorn Walcott bags silver at Diamond League opener

Keshorn Walcott captured silver in the men’s javelin event on the opening day of the 2021 Wanda Diamond League in Gateshead, England on Sunday.

After six rounds of throws, Walcott achieved his furthest distance of 77.78 metres on his fifth attempt.

Capturing gold with a season best distance of 82.61 metres was Polish field athlete Masrcin Krukowski. Swedish thrower Kim Amb was third with 76.96 metres. Grenadian Anderson Peters placed fourth with a 75.65 metre throw.

This was Walcott’s second event of the international season having launched the spear a season best of 82.75 metres to cop bronze at the 60th Ostrava Golden Spike Games in Czech Republic on Wednesday.

The 28-year old will use the coming weeks to sharpen up as he prepares for the June 7-8 Paavo Nurmi Games in Finland.