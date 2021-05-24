Jereem Richards grabs 150m gold at adidas Boost Boston

Jereem Richards and Keshorn Walcott continued their fine run of form on the international circuit as both athletes finished among the medals on Sunday.

At the Adidas Boost Boston Games in Massachusetts, Richards broke a national record to claim victory in the men’s 150 metre finals.

Running out of lane two, the 27-year old sprinter clocked 14.75 seconds to better compatriot Kyle Greaux's 15.03 set in 2018. Two-time Olympic medallist Yohan Blake of Jamaica (14.935) was second, and American Andrew Hudson crossed the finish line third in 14.940 seconds.

Rounding off the top five were Nigerian Jon Oyoke (15.57) and American Maurice Eaddy (15.65), respectively.

At the same meet, national sprinter Michelle Lee Ahye just missed out on a medal in the women’s 200m. Ahye placed fourth in a season best time of 22.62 seconds.

Winning the event was Bahamian Shaunae Miller-Uibo (22.08s). Americans Kortnei Johnson (22.40s) and Wadeline Jonathas (22.57s) were second and third, respectively. Both Americans secured personal best times.

In the women’s 100m C final, Ahye topped the field in a season best time of 11.22 seconds. She beat to the line eventual silver medallist Kristal Awauh (11.46s) of Great Britain and TT compatriot Kelly-Ann Baptiste, who was third in 11.56 seconds.

Across in Europe, two-time Olympic men’s javelin medallist Walcott delivered a silver medal display at the opening leg of the Wanda Diamond League in Gateshead, England.

After six rounds of throws, Walcott achieved his furthest distance of 77.78 metres on his fifth attempt.

Capturing gold with a season best distance of 82.61 metres was Polish field athlete Masrcin Krukowski. Swedish thrower Kim Amb was third with 76.96 metres. Grenadian Anderson Peters placed fourth with a 75.65 metre throw.

This was Walcott’s second event of the season having launched the spear a season best 82.75 metres to cop bronze at the 60th Ostrava Golden Spike Games in Czech Republic on Wednesday.

The 28-year old will use the coming weeks to train as he prepares for the June 7-8 Paavo Nurmi Games in Finland.