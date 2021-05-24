Dr Hinds to check on oximeter 'supply and demand issue'

Dr Avery Hinds

EPIDEMIOLOGIST Dr Avery Hinds has said the halt in the distribution of fingertip pulse oximeters to covid19 patients in self-isolation is being worked on.

Hinds was speaking at the Health Ministry's virtual press conference on Monday morning.

A pulse oximeter is a device used to check blood oxygen levels.

One symptom of the covid19 virus is shortness of breath and difficulties with breathing. This can lead to low blood-oxygen levels.

Hence last September, the ministry began providing these oximeters to patients at home, since there are no medical staff there to monitor them.

County Medical Officer of Health for Caroni Dr Jeanine St Bernard said then a "comfortable" oxygen level is between 80 and 90 per cent.

She said, "This is what the pulse oximeters would be used for. Also, an increased heart rate and other markers are used to determine whether oxygen therapy is needed.”

Some patients in self-isolation contacted Newsday to find out when the oximeters would be distributed again.

Asked about this, Hinds said, "I believe there may have been an issue with respect to supply and demand...I will have to get information on how far that got with regard to resolution."