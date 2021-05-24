DOMA on extended restrictions: More consultation needed with businesses

Lower Frederick Street in Port of Spain after retail businesses were ordered closed under public health restrictions. -

President of the Downtown Owners and Merchants Association (DOMA) Gregory Aboud says while he understands the state's position in having public health restrictions continue for the next six weeks, he would like more discussions between the business community and the government.

On Saturday at a news conference at the Diplomatic Centre in St Ann’s, the Prime Minister announced that public health regulations would remain in effect for six weeks longer.

This includes a ban on non-essential businesses and services.

Speaking with Newsday on Sunday, Aboud said while he could appreciate the government's need to protect the health and well being of citizens, he hoped there could be more consultation with the private sector.

He also noted that businesses were under more strain as the current regulations remain in effect compared to last year when similar restrictions were introduced.

"Many of the businesses who subsisted and helped their staff members to subsist during the last restricted period do not have the same resources that they had a year ago. We completely understand the direction that the government is forced to take with the dangerous escalation of cases and deaths.

"We, however, feel that greater dialogue needs to occur between those whose businesses are threatened with severe damage at this time so that such dialogue and consultation could re-inspire greater confidence and hope for the future of all of the mechanisms."

Referring to measures introduced in other Caribbean islands where business activity could resume safely, Aboud implored the government to discuss possible options with businesses and seek advice from their "management expertise."

Newsday also spoke with director of the Bar Owners Association of TT (BOATT) Anil Maraj who said while continued restrictions were expected, given increasing numbers of infections, there was need for a more timely distribution of financial relief grants to workers.

"What we need is that financial assistance. We are looking at the Ministry of Finance announcing the grants which are available, but workers won't get that until the end of June – and its after they have been unemployed for two months.

"That is unacceptable, taking your cool time to have it available after so long. This is where we really need the support and not just for bar owners, but also for the rest of the retail and business sector."