Covid concerns lead to unrest at women's prison

A dispute over adequate personal protective equipment (PPE) for prison officers led to a brief uproar at the women's prison in Arouca on Sunday afternoon.

Newsday understands prison officers were about to search a part of the prison when they were met with resistance from inmates who raised concerns about insufficient protective equipment being worn by the guards.

The guards later returned with additional protective equipment but were still opposed by the inmates.

Newsday spoke to acting Prisons Commissioner Shamshudeen Mohammed who confirmed the incident and said some inmates were detained and were expected to be charged for breaching prison discipline.

He said while there were concerns over the PPE worn, prison officers were equipped with adequate protective equipment, and to date there has not been a case of the coronavirus at the women's prison.

"Their concerns were taken out of context. The officers wore masks and gloves, as is the standard protocol for searches, and the prison was sanitised via power washer with sanitiser and water mixed with chemicals the day before.

"The situation has calmed down, so we are speaking with them (inmates)."

Mohammed said despite some arguments no one was hurt during the incident.