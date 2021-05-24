Bermuda vaccine donation arrives in Trinidad and Tobago

A vial containing an AstraZeneca vaccine. - AYANNA KINSALE

The 9,000 AstraZeneca vaccines donated by Bermuda arrived in Trinidad and Tobago at 4.23 pm on Monday.

In a release, the Ministry of Foreign and Caricom Affairs said its minister Dr Amery Browne received the vaccines at the Piarco airport. It said the vaccines were immediately handed over to the technical team of the Ministry of Health.

The release said Browne was accompanied by TT Ambassador to Caricom Frances Seignoret and the Health Ministry’s acting principal pharmacist Anesa Doodnath-Siboo.

“The TT government extends its appreciation to the government and people of Bermuda for their generosity in providing this much-needed assistance and for also providing transportation for the vaccines.”