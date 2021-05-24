15 deaths, 250 covid19 cases detected

Image courtesy CDC

The Health Ministry said 15 people have died from the covid19 virus over the last 24 hours.

An additional 250 new cases of covid19 have been detected in samples taken between May 19 and 23.

In its covid19 update on Monday, the Health Ministry said the death toll now stood at 390 since March 2020.

The total number of active cases is now 8,150. Since March 2020, there have been 20,267 cases, of which 11,727 have recovered.

There are 455 patients in hospital, 17 fewer than on Sunday. There are 163 patients in step-down facilities, 183 people in state quarantine facilities, and 7,282 people in home self-isolation.

The number of people vaccinated with their first dose is 67,324, and 1,179 have been given their second dose.

The number of people tested in public and private facilities is 166,282. Of these tests, 74,325 were done at private facilities.