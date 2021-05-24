10 new covid19 deaths, 573 additional cases

Image courtesy CDC

The Ministry of Health has reported ten new covid19 deaths as of 4 pm on Sunday.

The additional deaths brought the total death toll to 375.

Between last Sunday to Friday the number of deaths has been on a general downward trend until 17 were recorded on Saturday.

In its update, the ministry reported the latest victims were three elderly men, one elderly woman, a middle aged man and two middle aged women all with comorbidities.

Two elderly women and one elderly man with comorbidities were also among those who died.

The update also reported that 573 new positive cases were recorded from samples taken between May 18 to May 22.

The total number of active positive cases on Sunday was recorded as 8,162 while the total number of recovered cases increased by 166 bringing the total figure to 11,480.

The ministry also reported that 30 people have been discharged from public health facilities.