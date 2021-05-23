West Indies training postponed as pacer covid19-positive

Marquino Mindley -

The West Indies red-ball team training camp has been postponed to Monday after Jamaican fast bowler Marquino Mindley tested positive for covid19.PCR tests were administered on Friday for all members of the WI camp in St Lucia.Mindley, 26, tested positive on his second covid19 test.A statement issued by Cricket West Indies (CWI) on Sunday said training will resume in small groups on Monday at the Darren Sammy Cricket Ground."All other members of the training squad and coaching team were re-tested and isolated in their rooms, with training cancelled for the weekend. All of these training squad and coaching team members have now tested negative following their repeat tests," the release said.According to the medical protocols established with the St Lucian Ministry of Health, Mindley, who is currently asymptomatic, will now self-isolate in his hotel room under the supervision of the CWI medical team until he returns two consecutive negative results.The training camp is being held in a bio-secure environment ahead of the ICC World Test Championship two-match series against South Africa, scheduled to start on June 10.CWI affirmed its commitment to work with all the regional governments and Caribbean Public Health Agency to encourage and assist all squad members to get vaccinated.The release added, "To date, 43 members of West Indies men’s playing and coaching staff have received vaccination doses."