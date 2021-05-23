Virtual prayer events ahead of National Day of Prayer

- AYANNA KINSALE

Hours before the National Day of Prayer, the Anjuman Sunnat-ul-Jamaat Association (ASJA), in collaboration with the ASJA Ulama council and imams’ councils, hosted a virtual night of prayer on Saturday night.

Newsday spoke to several religious organisations about their preparation for Sunday’s national event.

ASJA PRO Imam Raffaic Mohamed said ASJA’s event would have "collective readings" from Muslim members.

He said participants would be united in prayer for those affected by the pandemic, TT and worldwide, as well as for Palestinians considering the deadly conflict with Israel.

"This is our way of contributing. We are praying for all those who are suffering. Apart from the pandemic, the people of Palestine are suffering from the bombings. We saw on the news that the Israeli police are beating up Palestinians who were praying," Mohamed said.

"We have to be aware of what is taking place and pray for the best. In the world today, not everyone is treated as a human being. As human beings, we must never feel inferior to another human."

He spoke to Newsday a few hours before the event.

On May 14, Dr Keith Rowley declared May 23 a National Day of Prayer.

It is expected that representatives from different religions will offer prayers at the event.

Paramacharya pundit Hardeo Persad spiritual head of SWAHA International said he has been encouraging Hindus to engage in a period of intense sacrifice and prayer from their homes before Rowley's announcement.

"Many people have been doing it. Every day should be a day of prayer, in my belief. When we have a circumstance as we do right now, we should pray with intensity," Persad said.

"Sacrifices need to be done. This is what we have been doing for the past few weeks, culminating tomorrow coincidentally on Sunday, the same day as the Nation Day of Prayer."

A Facebook post on Friday afternoon from head of the RC Church in TT Archbishop Jason Gordon said: "Our Prime Minister has called for a National Day of Prayer for an end to the pandemic."

"Let us join together in spirit with our brothers and sisters of other faiths, remembering in a special way those who have died and their grieving families."

St Benedict’s parish priest msgr Christian Pereira said had there not been a pandemic, the church would have had a grand event to celebrate the feast of Pentecost on Sunday.

He expected that Gordon would represent the RC faith at the National Day of Prayer.