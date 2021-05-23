Spike in cases of elderly dying alone at home

An appeal is being made for relatives of elderly people who live on their own to check in with them more often, even if it's not in person, during the pandemic.

Since the outbreak of the pandemic in mid-March last year, a director at Simpson's Memorial Services Ltd in Laventille said he has noticed a 25 per cent increase in the number of decomposing bodies the company have been called to remove – with most of the bodies being those of people above the age of 60.

In many cases the elderly appeared to have died at least a day before their bodies were found.

Health officials have cautioned against visits to older people to protect them from covid19 but some of them are dying alone and remain undetected for days.

Last Sunday the body of 71-year-old Stephen Jones was found at his Reservoir Hill, Point Fortin.

This discovery is the latest instance of a person living alone dying at home only to be discovered days later.

Speaking with Sunday Newsday, funeral home director David Simpson said the trend is worrying and he was concerned, as stricter measures restricting movement went into effect with the state of emergency last Sunday.

Simpson said senior citizens living on their own may be reluctant to leave their homes and use new technology to stay in contact with family members and rely on in-person visits.

"For the first lockdown in March, when it became apparent we had to lock down, there was an increase in the volume of decomposing bodies we received.

"A lot of older folks don't like to leave their homes.

"With the amount of activity being curtailed, a lot of their young relatives might not have made it to check in on them.

"There are different factors: the younger relatives might be essential workers, there might be some internal familial strife and there may be some relatives afraid of leaving home because they don't want to catch the virus. And unfortunately within this period the person might die and be decomposing."

As part of his job he is tasked with comforting and counselling families through their grief and said a heavy sense of guilt weighs on relatives whose loved ones die alone.

"It's never an easy thing dealing with the death of a loved one, especially for a loved one who died on their own. Remorse oftentimes weighs heavily on the loved ones they were closest with, and they always blame themselves. But I try to talk to them and let them know that isn't the case.

"I would suggest you try to teach older relatives how to use their phones, if it's even just to answer or make a call, so that you know they are doing okay. Also, where possible you can have older relatives stay with you in the same house."

Stefon Jack, managing director of Ideal Funeral Home, Petit Bourg, San Juan, said he had also noticed an increase in the number of elderly people dying alone at home.

His funeral home, which is authorised to remove bodies in Morvant, Barataria, San Juan, St Joseph and parts of Tunapuna, has collected the bodies of ten senior citizens for the month so far.

"If I could estimate, between last year to now, we have removed 60 decomposing bodies of senior citizens who died in their homes, and most of whom would have died from natural causes. These are people who would have had diabetes, hypertension or some other health issue.

"People just aren't checking up on their older relatives as they should. We understand that people are being advised to stay at home, but what about the senior citizens who live alone and depend on someone to come visit them?

"The death of a loved one is hard enough on its own, but if you've ever seen what a decomposing body looks like, knowing that was your relative will be difficult for any family member.

"There's a lot of regret when family members have to deal with the death of a relative under those circumstances."

Minister of Social Development and Family Services Donna Cox said she was mindful the pandemic could adversely affect the lives of senior citizens, particularly in cases of elder abuse.

Neglect also qualifies as elder abuse.

She also said her ministry, through the division of ageing, encourages the elderly and their families to remain in contact with each other as restrictions continue.

"Remember that social connections are very important at this time. Use traditional and new methods of communication to stay in touch with and provide necessary support to the older person.

"Older persons are encouraged to take everyday preventive actions like engaging in healthy social communication, for example, making phone calls, learning new technology, journalling and sharing experiences and memories with family and friends by traditional or modern means."

She also suggested that relatives and caregivers for the elderly pay close attention to their diet and medication during the pandemic and offer as much support and assistance as possible.

"Know what medications your loved one is taking and assist them to have extra on hand; know the symptoms of covid19 and where and when to call for help; practise social distancing and proper hygiene as far as possible; medication should include vitamins C and B, ensure our seniors are well hydrated with clean water and fresh juices where applicable; and stock up on non-perishable food items to have on hand in your home to minimise trips to stores."

According to figures published by the Ministry of Social Development and Family Services, for 2020 there were 46 reported cases of neglect of the elderly and 51 cases have been recorded this year so far.

The ministry has set up a hotline to address the concerns of older people at 800-1405.