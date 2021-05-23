Rewarding officers at risk

Police officers conduct a roadcheck exercise along the Audrey Jeffers Highway last Thursday. - Marvin Hamilton

National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds met with representatives of the Police Social and Welfare Association on Friday on their call for a million-dollar payout for officers killed by covid19, and sent positive signals to its representatives.

But the minister must also be aware that a positive response will bring questions from other arms of the defence force, as well as the medical community, about recompense.

The families of police officers killed on duty have been eligible for $1 million in compensation since 2014.

Can a cash-strapped government afford to extend that option to officers who die of covid19?

The association has pointed out the deaths of three police officers from covid19 in the last two weeks. Another 206 are stricken with the virus and 1,042 are in quarantine pending the results of contact tracing. There are also 200 prison officers in quarantine.

The first and most obvious step should be prophylactic. All arms of the protective services should be vaccinated as soon as possible, with an emphasis on those who face the public regularly.

Police officers can expect regularly to confront not only hardened criminals but also “harden” citizens defying the restrictions imposed to limit the spread of covid19.

In the first week of the state of emergency alone, the tall tales of people arrested for breaching the curfew made it clear that some people are too stubborn to accept the new restrictions.

For the foreseeable future, the police will have, as a significant part of their agenda, the enforcement of quarantine, lockdown and personal safety regulations. In some of these situations, they may face people who are angry, frustrated and willing to become physical. These assignments should include at least one officer with training in peaceful crowd control.

Interpol is already on the second edition of its guidelines for law enforcement under covid19.

The National Security Minister's first response must be to ensure that police officers and defence force personnel are given the best possible protection, both through vaccination, and the availability of PPE when they are called on to manage situations in which they may encounter people with covid, who, it must be remembered, may be asymptomatic.

Officers should work under strict hygiene protocols, which should include routinely sanitizing equipment and vehicles, with support personnel and resources tasked with managing this backroom aspect of policing.

Many officers have families who are at risk of infection, and they must balance all the concerns of the population at large with their responsibility to their badges.

Are there adequate mental health programmes available for active officers, and guidance on the unusual circumstances in which they must practise policing?

The most important next step for Mr Hinds is to ensure that officers are being properly supported in their work.