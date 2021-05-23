Prisoners of Westminster

Elected politicians become prisoners of the Westminster system by rigidly clinging to its adversarial structure and persist in putting party before country when faced with a deadly national crisis. They prefer to remain locked in, seemingly forgetting that they can also use the British-inherited system for productive parliamentary and policy partnerships.

Observations here and abroad show the typical Westminster system as being a “dog eat dog” scramble for political power with tragic consequences. Faced with a deadly national crisis now, we should find a better way.

We face over 300 covid19 deaths, with supporting health services increasingly suffering from diminished facilities and manpower. It will take more than a state of emergency driven by partisan politics. The verbal abuse and political pride at the top are really so out of place at this time. We need joint political leadership energised by moral legitimacy. Something like a war cabinet.

The UNC press releases appear too caustic at this time of widespread public appeals for a strategic partnership with government. A partnership in downstream management of covid19, hamper distribution and framing the state of emergency and its regulations would have seen substantially fewer public controversies. (In 2020 general election: PNM 322,250, votes, UNC 309,188; 2019 local government election: PNM 161,962 votes, UNC 202,584).

These figures should encourage a moral obligation towards partnership. Foreign Affairs Minister Dr Amery Browne, UNC MPs Dr Lackram Bodoe and Rushton Paray are showing us how.

Dr Keith Rowley should also depoliticise Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh at his covid19 press conferences. Mr Deyalsingh started off well but, apparently inflicted with the Westminster disease, now seems in a hurry to damage his credibility.

Social media suggestions include making Dr Amery Browne Minister of Health now to deal with health and the level of diplomacy required. Politics has a 40-40-20 base. That is, 40 per cent emotions, 40 per cent perception and 20 per cent facts. Our leaders now need moral courage to rise above self-serving emotions.

Listen to the pain of Diego Martin Regional Corporation councillor Akilah Glasgow: “I speak as a victim of this deadly virus. Over the last ten days I have experienced headaches, body aches, joint pains, stomach and back pains, cramps, loss of taste and smell, dizziness, insensitivity to noise (phone, music, TV), coughing, diarrhoea, cold sweat, trembling, wheezing, nervousness and insomnia.” (Online post transmitted by journalist Sharmain Baboolal)

Such widespread suffering now is not about PNM or UNC. Former UNC minister Dr Suruj Rambachan, publishing his covid19-inflicted suffering, called for strategic collaboration.

Hear Bishram Hanon on Facebook: “This deadly covid19 virus will last for five years. It has not reached its peak yet. The wors(t) is yet to come.” He is not alone with such desperation.

Is it too late for our elected politicians to escape the Westminster prison, to rise to the occasion and help inspire the fullest use of the country’s physical and human resources? Time is running out. The longer this multi-sectoral mission takes to begin, the more politically divisive covid19 issues will become. Citizens are already so depressed and frightened. Tempers are rising.

I hear Dr Rowley dutifully emphasising to citizens the seriousness of this pandemic and pleading for preventive action. He himself should realise the seriousness of the challenges now placed upon his shoulders as PM.

I know he is not happy being called names on the political platform, or being told by Ms Persad-Bissessar to “go to hell.” I don’t think she too is happy being called “shameless liar.” All this doesn’t help the joint-mission imperative.

But in the country’s hour of need, both are experienced enough to rise above this, have a quiet preliminary meeting and work out the practical parameters to move together against the pandemic.

If not, we will begin to see ourselves as a “death wish” society, helpless in the face of a mounting disaster. If Dr Rowley and his Cabinet feel such a joint mission is premature, then he will be well advised to establish an independent task force now to review dispassionately the management of the pandemic since December 2019 and produce recommendations within a month for improvement. He will then decide how to empower the politics to escape Westminster.

Whatever, we just can’t continue this noisy, divisive way.

Hopefully, tomorrow’s debate may produce some optimism.