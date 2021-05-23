Pregnant Point Fortin mayor recovers from covid19

Point Fortin mayor Saleema Thomas.

Pregnant Point Fortin mayor Saleema Thomas has recovered from covid19.

Thomas, who is due to give birth to her third child later this year, has been given a clean bill of health as her covid19 test results came back negative on Friday.

The first woman to become Point Fortin mayor tested positive for the virus three weeks ago.

On Saturday, the latest release on her covid19 status said she was "doing fine."

The release quoted her as saying: "My condition and that of my unborn child is good at this time, and I thank all those who expressed concern about my health status, along with persons who sent best wishes for my successful recovery."

"I am thankful to the St Patrick County Medical Office of Health (CMOH) Dr Kalicharan Ramnarine and Dr Allyssa Persad of the surveillance team in the performance of their duties and the excellent support they provided."

After testing positive, Thomas remained in home isolation under the close care and observation of the St Patrick CMOH.

The release said, "While in isolation, Thomas continued to carry out her mayoral duties remotely, conducting virtual council and administrative meetings to ensure business continuity in dealing with the affairs of the southern borough."

On April 29, she began having symptoms of the virus. On the advice of her doctors, and out of an abundance of caution, she took a covid19 test. Two days later, on May 1, the test confirmed she had the virus.

The release said Point Fortin burgesses can expect additional public health awareness campaigns in the coming weeks.

Borough officials also intend to upkeep and highlight health measures and protocols to ensure their safety during the pandemic.