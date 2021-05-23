Keshorn Walcott, Jereem Richards, Michelle-Lee Ahye continue Olympic prep

Michelle-Lee Ahye (second from right) sprinting to victory in the 2019 National Open Championships women's 100-metre final at the Hasely Crawford Stadium, Mucurapo. PHOTO BY ANGELO MARCELLE. - Angelo Marcelle

KESHORN Walcott, Jereem Richards and Michelle-Lee Ahye will all compete on Sunday as TT's track and field athletes continue to prepare for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics from July 23-August 8.

Walcott will be aiming for another podium finish at the 2021 Wanda Diamond League in Gateshead, England.

On Wednesday, Walcott threw the javelin 82.75 metres to cop bronze at the 60th Ostrava Golden Spike Games in Czech Republic.

Walcott is trying to peak at the right time having won gold at the 2012 London Olympics and bronze four years later at the 2016 Rio Olympics.

At the Ostrava Golden Spike Games, Germany’s Johannes Vetter took gold with a 94.20m effort, the top throw of 2021.

Anderson Peters of Grenada grabbed silver with an 83.39m performance.

On Sunday, Walcott will be among eight athletes in the field. Peters, Harry Hughes of Great Britain, Norbert Rivasz-Toth of Hungary, Gatis Cakss of Latvia, Kim Amb of Sweden, Jakub Vadlejch of Czech Republic and Marcin Krukowski of Poland will make up the field.

Some of the other leading athletes who will compete in the Diamond League are Canadian Andre De Grasse (men’s 200m), Jamaican Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce (women’s 100m), Marie-Josee Ta Lou of Ivory Coast (women’s 100m), American Sha’Carri Richardson (women’s 100m), Nigerian Blessing Okagbare (women’s 100m) and Jamaican Shericka Jackson (women’s 400m).

Richards will compete at the 2021 Adidas Boost Boston Games. Richards, who is showing form ahead of the Olympics, will line up alongside athletes such as Jamaican Yohan Blake and American Maurice Eaddy in the men’s 150m event.

Richards earned bronze in the men’s 200m event in 20.20 seconds in the USA Track and Field Golden Games in Walnut, California, on May 9.

The American pair of Noah Lyles and Kenny Bednarek snatched gold and silver respectively in 19.90 and 19.94.

In the same meet, Ahye will compete in the women’s 200m event. Ahye, who recently ended a two-year ban for “whereabouts failures” is still aiming to qualify for the Olympics in the 200m and 100m events.

In the 200m event, Ahye will compete against Shaunae Miller-Uibo and TyNia Gaither of Bahamas and Americans Kortnei Johnson and Wadeline Jonathas.

Kelly-Ann Baptiste will feature in the women’s 100m event. The race will include Dafne Schippers of Netherlands and Murielle Ahoure of Ivory Coast.