Former alderman found dead in car at Champs Fleurs

A former alderman of the Sangre Grande Regional Corporation was found dead on Saturday in a Champs Fleurs car park.

The body of John Renn, 56, who served as a PNM alderman at the Sangre Grande Regional Corporation (SGRC) from 2013 to 2016 was found slumped in the driver’s seat of his car on the compound of Carib Brewery Ltd, where he worked as a supervisor.

Renn, who lived at Cumuto Main Road in Cumuto, is suspected of having suffered a heart attack.

Former SGRC chairmans Martin Terry Rondon and Roger Monroe, the Toco/Sangre Grande MP, expressed their condolences to Renn's bereaved family and friends.

Rondon said, "He was very committed to his work. Renn was a man anyone could depend on. He was the type of politician one would want around people. He always made representation on behalf of Cumuto."

Rondon said Renn, who appeared to be in good health up to Friday, went to work on Saturday.

"The constituents of Toco/Sangre Grande and Cumuto/Manzanilla are in shock right now," Randon said.

Monroe also expressed shock over the death, saying he got the news via WhatsApp.

Renn, the MP said, was also the chairman of the Cumuto/Manzanilla constituency executive.

"I know him to be a healthy person. He was always in high spirits. The death came to me as a surprise. May his soul rest in peace, he said.

Monroe said he did not know the circumstances of the death. He said an autopsy would confirm the cause.