18 new covid19 cases in Tobago

File photo

Tobago has registered 18 new covid19 infections in the last 24 hours. The cases took the active total on the island to 116, the Division of Health, Wellness and Family Development announced on Sunday.

The number of overall samples submitted to the Tobago Regional Health Authority (TRHA) and other local sites for testing is 5,309, while the number of positive samples is 385. Deaths remain at six.

Health Secretary Tracy Davidson-Celestine recently announced the addition of 40 more beds to the parallel health care system.