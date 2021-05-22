Print a warning poster

THE EDITOR: The number of deaths due to covid19 has passed the 300 mark. It is obvious the Ministry of Health’s daily press conferences are not as effective as they should be.

May I humbly suggest that the three dailies insert in their newspapers a jointly designed, effective poster – that can be put up by residents on their front walls throughout the country – warning the public of the deadly effect of the virus and urging residents to stay at home and observe the protocols.

Perhaps all media can join in this effort and bombard the radio and TV stations with this poster, at least every hour.

I look forward to a unified patriotic response from the media.

IMAAM IQUBAL HYDAL

Felicity