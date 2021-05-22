Performing artists in dire need

THE EDITOR: Open letter to the Prime Minister.

I begin by recognising that you bear the awesome responsibility of governing this country and serving the people at the same time. I do not envy you, sir; much respect. You have embraced an enormous job, which is difficult to perform without displeasing some people and I sincerely wish you all the best.

I can only imagine the task of the Minister of Finance, who has to balance the people’s purse, invest, spend, save, keep the country running, and account, while providing grants equitably as opposed to equally. It must be exceptionally challenging.

Having said all that, however, it would be remiss of me as a citizen to not express concerns from my point of view which are being echoed and felt in the community.

I am a member of the community of performing artists which, apart from people who have lost loved ones, is arguably amongst the worst impacted by covid19 and the resultant necessary lockdowns. We are now in a state of emergency and I have been thinking about the many people in what is referred to as the “gig economy,” many of whom, if they do not get out daily and “hustle,” do not eat that day.

I have heard that two new additional grants, salary relief and income support, are being rolled out to support people who have lost income since May 1. However, I wish to respectfully draw your attention to the fact that the performing artists of this country are singular and have not been able to generate income since March last year. Every other sector, to my knowledge, has had some opportunity to function, albeit with reduced efficacy. We have been in the desert, and the performing artists who live by the art form are in dire need.

During his media conference of May 10, the Minister of Finance said the decision for additional funding for the arts would have to be approved by Cabinet, so I am grateful that this is being considered. I hope that in arriving at a decision the Cabinet, led by yourself, considers that the previous grant would have represented $333 per month for the 15 months of zero income from March 2020 to May 2021 and recognise our unique situation.

I think it important to dispel some presumptions and perceptions that many people hold about performing artists that I have observed from my personal interactions.

One, that performing artists have ample financial resources to fall back on, because they may be “popular,” “well known” or even “famous.” In as much as this may apply to a few in the genre of popular music, it ought not be used as a broad brush to paint the entire community.

Two, when we say performing artists, most people think soca artists. However, this sector also includes other artists of the less popular genres of music, as well as actors, dancers, musicians, performance poets and the like, many of whom attempted to pivot into live streams, catering from home or craft at various markets only to now see that come to a halt.

I cannot help but feel that because our contribution is intangible and ephemeral, it is not seen as truly valuable where “real” value tends to be measured in dollars in exchange for things. I cannot take my catalogue of music to the bank and say this is worth something. Please, sir, may I be granted a loan? I would like to dispel this as well and hope that we can see value through a different lens, the lens where you, Prime Minister, were able to skilfully reprise a lyric of Devon Seale’s calypso to impress upon the nation the need to do the right thing at this crucial time. There is real value in that.

I am an optimist and ironically it seems that this microscopic coronavirus is forcing us to put the microscope to our daily lives and question everything that we took for granted and ask: How are we living? What is important? What is valuable? What is sustainable? What can we do to help each other? And what side of history will we be on after all is said and done?

I am an optimist and I think that once we face some hard questions honestly and adjust to a more holistic living, we’ll emerge better than before. I am optimistic and I am hopeful.

ROGER ROBERTS

Woodbrook