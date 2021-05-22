Opposition leader says prayers cannot solve covid crisis

File photo: Kamla Persad Bissessar addressing the media at the President House after she was she sworn as Opposition Leader. Photo by Sureash Cholai -

Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar is pleading with the government to work with all stakeholders "to formulate a better plan than lockdowns and prayers."

In a statement in response to the Prime Minister's announcement that the current restrictions which prohibit outdoor activities and shut down the majority of businesses will remain in force for the next six weeks.

"How are people expected to survive, not only covid but the virus of pain, suffering and hardship imposed by the Government's only plan of shutting down our country? People are holding signs at the roadside begging for help," the Opposition leader said.

"What is going to happen to the hundreds of thousands of employees working in businesses deemed non-essential? The Government must make it clear to those whose livelihoods are now on the brink as to what the plan is for reopening their business. The economy is already in a precarious state, and with no concrete plans from the Government, we are facing a bleak future.

"Businesspeople, employers and employees all need to know how they will be able to sustain themselves and their families. Will they even be able to recover from the Government’s mismanagement of this situation?" she asked.

Persad-Bissessar reiterated at that the only way to beat this pandemic is through vaccination.

"It is alarming that this Government is projecting to have a mere 10% of the population vaccinated by August 31 - over three months from now. At this rate, Trinidad and Tobago may never see "normalcy" until an election bell is rung again and the Rowley Government can boast they spent five years fighting covid."

She urged the government to reach out to all countries, including Canada, which are seeking to get rid of vaccines which are near expiration dates.

There are many countries in the world that are now dumping expired vaccines.