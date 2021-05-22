Not the time for political games, TT

People at the St Joseph Enhanced Health Facility await the Sinopharm vaccine. Photo by Roger Jacob - ROGER JACOB

THE EDITOR: Debate rages on whether the Sinopharm vaccine is safe and effective enough to be used in TT. Some politicians and activists are doing more harm than good by criticising the vaccine.

The reality is if the UNC was in power and the Sinopharm vaccine was offered as a gift from China it would have accepted it, and if the PNM was in opposition it would have opposed it.

People need to do their own research and they will find that it is safe and effective when administered in two doses.

Now is not the time for political games as many lives are being lost daily to this deadly covid19 disease. We need as many tools as possible to build our immune system to fight this pandemic. The Sinopharm is an important step in reducing infections and deaths.

The Sinopharm became the first Chinese-made vaccine for an infectious disease to receive emergency-use approval from the World Health Organization. The move was seen as a major boost to China’s vaccine diplomacy efforts.

The Sinopharm shot is used in over two dozen countries, including Hungary and Indonesia. Studies have suggested it has an efficacy rate of 79 per cent against symptomatic infection.

SIMON WRIGHT

via e-mail