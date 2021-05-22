No funeral arrangements as yet for Sparrow's son

There are no funeral arrangements in place as yet for the late calypsonian Sergio Francisco.

Francisco, the son of Slinger "Mighty Sparrow" Francisco, died on Monday at 39.

Francisco's sister, Karen said in a phone conversation said the arrangements were being made.

President of the Trinbago Unified Calypsonians Organisation (TUCO) Lutalo "Brother Resistance" Masimba also told Newsday that there was no information as yet on funeral arrangements for Francisco.

Karen said her father was currently in Queens, New York and so might have to attend the funeral via a live stream. A Newsday article on Tuesday reported Karen as saying that Francisco died at the home where he was staying in Port of Spain.