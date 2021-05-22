Markets adjust operating hours for vendors, customers

A scene from the Tunapuna Market earlier this month. - AYANNA KINSALE

Several markets across the country have adjusted their operating hours in keeping with emergency powers regulations of the state of emergency and curfew.

A media release by Chaguanas Mayor Faaiq Mohammed said the business hours of the Chaguanas market will now be 5.01 am to 2 pm everyday.

“On the advice of the principal medical officer of the Chaguanas Borough Corporation, the opening hours of the Chaguanas market has been adjusted to facilitate the sanitisation of the market on afternoons.

“The sanitisation process is a thorough and time-consuming exercise and in order to give the workers ample time to get to their homes before 9 pm."

He said there was no cause to reduce the of days of operations, as fewer days would mean a rush and gatherings which would encourage the spread of the virus.

Mohammed said additional municipal police would be at the market to ensure vendors and customers complied with the covid19 regulations.

“Municipal police will also enforce social distancing measures to limit contact among people and ensure there is no loitering nor any delay in shopping.

“A special team will be established to sanitise the market regularly and also to monitor the entrances and exits during the hours of operation at the market. They will ensure that customers sanitise and wash their hands before entering the market.”

The National Agricultural Marketing and Development Corporation (Namdevco) also amended its operating hours at several locations.

The new hours of operation are:

– Norris Deonarine Northern Wholesale Market, Macoya – Mondays to Fridays from 6.30 am to 2 pm, with farmers and vendors entry from 6.30 am and buyer’s entry from 7 am.

– Southern wholesale market, Debe – the wholesale market is on Wednesdays from 6.30 am to 1.30 pm and the retail market is on Wednesdays from 10 am to 6 pm, Thursdays from 6.30 am to 6.30 pm and Sundays from 6.30 am to 1.30 pm.

– Orange Valley wholesale fish market opens on Tuesdays to Sunday from 6.30 am to 10 am.

– Port of Spain wholesale fish market opens on Sundays to Sundays from 6.30 am to 10 am.

– Valencia farmers' retail market opens on Sundays, Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays from 6 am to 6 pm.

–Operating hours of Namdevco farmers' markets are as follows –

Point Fortin, Friday: 7am to 2 pm.

Rio Claro, Friday: 7 am to 1 pm (fortnightly market).

Chaguanas, Saturday: 7am to 1pm.

San Fernando, Saturday: 7 am to 1 pm.

Queen's Park Savannah, Saturday: 7 am to 1 pm.

Diego Martin, Saturday: 7am to 1 pm.

Arima, Sunday: 7 am to 1 pm.

Macoya, Sunday: 7.am to 1pm.

Couva (Gilbert Park), Sunday: 7 am to 1 pm.