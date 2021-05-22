Mark Deyal happy to be retained by St Lucia Zouks

A high-flying St Lucia Zouks player Mark Deyal celebrates a wicket at last year's CPLT20 tournament. -

TT CRICKETER Mark Deyal was one of just seven St Lucia Zouks players retained to the squad for the 2021 Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) T20 tournament.

Deyal, who played instrumental roles in carrying the Zouks to last year’s final, was the only TT-born player retained by the franchise for the new season.

He was selected alongside Kesrick Williams and Obed McCoy (both St Vincent), Andre Fletcher (Grenada), Rahkeem Cornwall (Antigua), Roston Chase (Barbados) and Javelle Glen (Jamaica).

According to a statement issued by the St Lucia franchise, on Wednesday, the Zouks have ten spots left to fill in their squad and the remaining players will be announced in the coming weeks.

In the lead up to the 2021 CPL, the Zouks will be making further announcements, all of which are expected to lend to the team’s success this year.

“It’s a good feeling to be retained. The faith they showed in me last year paid off and they have rewarded me with another year. I was happy to be one of the seven,” Deyal said.

The 28-year-old all-rounder said the pandemic and government’s recent implementation of a state of emergency (SoE) has affected his training ahead of the annual tournament.

Prior to the tightening of public restrictions, which forbid the use of gyms and outdoor exercise, Deyal has been working out at home. He has also been using this time to view some of his past performances at the 2020 CPL in an effort to improve his overall performance at this year’s edition.

“I’m looking at ways I can improve certain situations I was in and the mistakes I made. Cricket is something, more often than not, you may be placed back in the same situation.

“It’s to try to right the wrongs, especially in the mental aspect. So when I’m placed in similar situations, I don’t make the wrong decision. Keep fit, doing my training, core and mental work are all my main focus,” he added.

Meanwhile, longstanding St Lucia Zouks all-rounder Daren Sammy stepped down from his role as skipper to become the squad’s T20 cricket consultant and brand ambassador for this season.

The two-time T20 World champion is yet to confirm his retirement from all cricket as he has not played since the 2020 CPL final. He is also now coach of Pakistan Super League franchise, Peshawar Zalmi.

On his switch in roles, Sammy said, via the Zouks’ press release, “It’s been an absolute pleasure to have led and been a part of the St Lucia Zouks from its inception. Even though some may say good things must come to an end it will not be in this instant.

“St Lucia Zouks and I will always be a team. But since venturing into coaching, I realise I have a new passion that can allow me to still contribute and play a part in taking the franchise forward on its quest to winning a CPL title and developing future stars!”

At last year’s semi-final against the Guyana Amazon Warriors, Zouks dismissed their opponents for 55 runs – the tournament’s second-lowest score – with Deyal bagging two wickets for two runs, scoring an unbeaten 19 and also taking a spectacular diving catch to remove his cousin and opposing vice-captain, Nicholas Pooran.

Their locker room celebrations saw Sammy award Deyal with the match ball. Deyal would miss his captain dearly.

“Sammy is a natural born leader, on or off the field. Having him as captain last year was a great benefit for us because, apart from knowing the game and his experience from playing around the world, the knowledge and skillset of how to relate to players, I thought, was his biggest asset,” said Deyal.

Sammy was not in finest form, both with the bat and ball, at last year’s tourney. However, Deyal said his ability to lead the team to their first-ever CPL final proved Sammy’s impeccable leadership skills.

As much as Deyal would miss his former captain on the field, he believes Sammy will have an even greater impact on the squad while watching on from his new position.

Deyal continued, “His performances last year never affected his decisions as skipper. He made the right changes at the right times.

“Going into this new role, it might benefit us more because now he would have a specific role and more time on his hands to relate to the players one-on-one, more so than on the field.

“I believe the younger players would benefit more because he would have more time to have a specific mentoring role. This year we really want to go one-up and bring home the title.”

On the absence of domestic cricket for the 15 months, owing to the pandemic, Deyal said professionals are now forced to adapt and improvise as they try to balance the extended uncertainty of a resumption of local cricket.

“It’s a challenge because it’s something that I’ve grown accustomed to for the last 10 years, playing club cricket. You were sure that from January to May to play cricket.

“It’s tough because you can train as much as you want in the nets and practice but game awareness, match practice and game preparation is a whole different ball game.

“It’s about keeping focused. At the end of the day, the fundamentals of cricket don’t change and your talent doesn’t either. It’s just keeping that belief that when cricket starts back, trust yourself and prepare well,” he closed.