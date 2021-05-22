Lessons from the homeless

Homeless in Port of Spain. Photo by Jeff Mayers - Jeff Mayers

THE EDITOR: As far as I'm aware, no homeless person has tested positive for covid19, much less died from it. The reason is simple. Given their diet and lifestyle, their immune system is stronger than most. Oh, and they're out in the open, not locked up indoors, where the virus is more easily transmissible.

The best research indicates that only one per cent of cases are contracted outdoors. So, tell me again, why are we closing our beaches, parks, playing fields, golf courses, etc and forcing people indoors? The new government measures are guaranteed to increase cases and deaths. I know it means well, but how can it be so naive/short-sighted?

Even if the virus attacks the homeless, it will be repelled as if chasing away a fly. But I'm willing to bet that once we move them from the streets into "sanitised" quarters and give them sterilised food, that will change. They will become more vulnerable to the virus.

Would those so eager to move them take responsibility if anyone of them contracts covid19 and dies? My advice: help those who need it, but let alone those who prefer to fend for themselves.

A CHARLES

via e-mail