Great photos, Jeff

Independence Square, Port of Spain, during the curfew. Photo by Jeff Mayers - Jeff Mayers

THE EDITOR: I thank Newsday photographer Jeff Mayers for the wonderful pictures of Port of Spain at night. The city has never look so beautiful. Ironically, even the vagrants sleeping outside one of our financial institutions were all lying in a uniformed orderly position.

The city corporation, together with the fire department should use this moment to hose down and sanitise the entire city streets and pavements. Just take precaution not to wet and violate our homeless brothers and sisters.

KENNY DAVID

via e-mail