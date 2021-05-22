Frontline workers must be protected from virus

THE EDITOR: Every citizen of our country must be regarded as a very vital human resource who needs to take precautionary measures to avoid contracting the covid19 virus.

It is the first time that we are witnessing a rapid escalation in the mortality rate by a scary phenomenon that is steadily knocking on the doors of our homes, communities and businesses.

In fact, human existence in TT is fast becoming unpredictable due to the unwillingness to follow the prescribed protocols and the unavailability of sufficient vaccines.

We are hearing to this day that hundreds of our frontline workers, especially those in the protective services, have not been vaccinated. Has this very important aspect slipped the attention of the powers that be? Why are these people not placed on a priority list? What on earth is the reason?

It is recognisable that the ordinary cloth mask is frequently used by our frontline personnel. Essentially, there needs to be an insistence on the use of Air 95 masks and face shields to ensure their protection.

Our doctors and nurses have been overworked to the point that many of them have developed urinary tract infections, stomach problems and other medical conditions. They are not privileged with time for relaxation. The quality of their family life has been seriously affected since they find themselves working long sacrificial hours to save lives.

It would be to the benefit of the health system if the Government begins sourcing the expertise of foreign doctors and nurses. This would definitely remove the increasing burdens which our healthcare workers are struggling to shoulder.

Our essential service providers risk their lives for the continuity of our existence. Without our protective arms – the police service, the air guard, the coast guard and the army – our entire country would find itself in a state of lawlessness.

In a similar vein, in the absence of our healthcare personnel, TT would continue to see a dramatic increase in human suffering and death brought about by the covid19 virus. The relevant authorities need to provide the necessary resources and support to have our frontline workers protected from the contagion.

LINDSEY RAMPERSAD

via e-mail