Fight over dog in Rio Claro ends in murder

Ryan Singh

A fight over a dog in Rio Claro on Friday ended in the chopping death of a 20-year-old villager.

Dead is Ryan Singh, a construction worker, who lived at Libertville Village.

A woman, 36, has been detained by police and investigators are searching for four men linked to the incident.

Police said Singh was at a relative's home a short distance from his home at about 4 pm when his cousin and another woman fought over a dog.

The report said he intervened to save his cousin and four men attacked him.

Singh, who was not married or had any children, was chopped several times.

Police from Rio Claro and Homicide Bureau Region II are investigating.