Edwardz releases new single

Xavier Edwardz -

Xavier Edwardz a Tobago-born artiste released his latest single, Where we come From (Tobago) on May 21 (his birthday) as a gift to the people of TT during this challenging time.

A media release said the song emphasizes the immense beauty of the islands in the midst of all the challenges we continue to face. The lyrics are real, honest and relatable for Edwardz who wanted to share his love for Tobago and encourage listeners to stay positive. Though humanity is going through tough times, there is always a reason to smile he said.

The song was produced by Rayshon Alleyne and the music video directed by videographer Melvern Isaac.