Cop held after violent home invasion in Valencia

File photo

A 37-year-old police officer and another man have been detained in connection with a violent home invasion that left two men injured.

Investigators said $50,000 an estimated $7,000 worth of jewellery was stolen during the incident on Thursday.

The police constable, who is currently unattached and lives at Cleaver Heights, and a 34-year-old from Reid Lane in D’Abadie, remained in police custody on Saturday.

Police also seized the policeman’s licensed 9mm pistol, with two magazines and 18 rounds of ammunition.

According to police, two men, one armed with a gun, broke down a door of a house at Wisdom Avenue Swan Quarry Road, Valencia, around 10.45 am on Thursday and attacked two occupants.

Derrick Joseph, 45, of John Lane Extension, D’Abadie bleeding from an injury to his left forearm while Shaffie "Chinee" Ramsingh right wrist was almost severed. Both men were taken to the Sangre Grande Hospital where Ramsingh underwent emergency surgery.

The homeowner, who managed to run out of the house, before the men barged in, reported the cash and jewellery missing.

Police seized two blood-stained cutlasses, and one 9mm spent shell at the crime scene.

Acting Sgt Khan is leading investigations.