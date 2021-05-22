Chicken lickin

TT has one of the highest per capita consumption of chicken in the world, we are a chicken loving nation, from the fast food fried chicken outlets, to the roti shops, Chinese food outlets and our home stews and curries. Chicken consumption is probably close to five times per week per household. Covid lockdown has forced more home cooking and so more interest in recipes to cook this popular meat. So, here are some delicious recipes to add to your collection. Happy Cooking!

Tamarind molasses glazed chicken wings

½ cup fresh tamarind

1 cup water

¼ cup granulated sugar

¼ cup molasses

1 tsp grated fresh ginger

½ tsp ground roasted cumin

1 tbs tomato paste

2 tbs rum

Place tamarind into small pan with water, bring to a boil and let sit until cooled.

Remove seeds from pulp in a food mill or by pressing through a strainer.

Place pulp into a sauce pan, add the rest of the ingredients and bring to a simmer, cook for 5 minutes.

For the wings:

24 wings, split wing and drumstick

1 tbs minced garlic

1 tbs ground chives

1 tbs lime juice

salt and freshly ground black pepper

Remove the wing tip from the wings, (keep to use in stock)

Marinate the wings and small drumsticks in garlic, chives, vinegar, salt and black pepper.

Let stand for about 30 minutes.

Preheat oven to 375F.

Place wings in an ovenproof baking tray, or dish, bake for about 20 minutes turning once until lightly browned.

Baste generously with sauce and remove to oven for about 2 minutes more.

Serve hot.

Serves 4

Oven roasted chicken in Cuban mojo

2 lbs chicken thighs or leg and thighs, separated, washed

1 orange cut into 8 wedges

Marinade:

⅓ cup extra virgin olive oil

1 bunch chadon beni

⅓ cup fresh orange juice, preferably sour

1 tbs orange zest

⅓ cup fresh lime juice

1 tsp dried oregano

2 tbs minced garlic

2 tsp ground cumin

1 tsp hot pepper sauce

1 tsp salt

Pat the chicken pieces dry with paper towels.

Place all the ingredients for the marinade into a blender or food processor and process.

Pour marinade over chicken and cover well. Refrigerate overnight.

Preheat oven to 400F

Place chicken skin side down in shallow baking dish, add remaining marinade and orange wedges.

Roast for 30 minutes. Turn chicken, spoon drippings over, continue roasting for another 20 minutes. Chicken should be dark golden in colour.

Serves 4 to 5

Grilled chicken with cocoa spiced rub

⅓ cup unsweetened local cocoa powder

½ cup brown sugar

3 tbs chilli powder

2 tbs salt

2 tbs onion flakes

1 tbs minced garlic

1 tbs oregano

1 tbs dried mustard

2 tsp powdered ginger

2 tsp cinnamon

1 tsp ground allspice

3 lbs chicken pieces

Mix cocoa, sugar, and spices together in a bowl. Rub meat generously with spice mixture and wrap in plastic wrap; refrigerate overnight.

Remove from the refrigerator and bring to room temperature.

Heat oven to 375F.

Place in a shallow roasting pan; bake until tender, about 40 minutes.

Serves 4 to 6

Crispy coated wings with coriander dip

3 lb chicken wings (about 20 wings)

2 tbs ground chives

1 tbs minced garlic

1 tbs olive oil

1 cup flour

1 cup yellow cornmeal

2 tbs ground, roasted cumin/geera

2 tsp salt

2 tsp black pepper

2 tsp cayenne pepper

3 eggs

Coriander dip

1½ cups sour cream or thick unflavoured yoghurt

½ cup mayonnaise

1 cup chopped fresh coriander or chadon beni

½ cup chopped chives

1 tsp pepper sauce

salt to taste

Preheat oven to 375F

Discard wing tips and divide wings into 2 parts. Pat dry with paper towels.

Combine ground chives with garlic and olive oil, rub mixture over wings.

In a flat dish combine flour with cornmeal, cumin, salt, pepper and cayenne.

Beat eggs in another flat dish.

Dip wings first into flour mixture, then dip into beaten eggs, then re-dip into flour mixture.

Place on an oiled baking sheet, and bake wings for 20 minutes, turn and continue baking for 30 minutes.

Combine all the ingredients for the dip.

Serve wings on platter with dip.

Makes about 40 pieces