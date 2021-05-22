Call a truce, PNM and UNC

THE EDITOR: The two major political parties – PNM and UNC – keep fighting over the fickle love of the population. Shame on us for allowing these two to “get through” with their paucity of ideas and saga-boy swagger every time. We are easily bought with false promises and bribes for affection made with so much bravado.

Those of us with any pride are disgusted. We demand that they stop and join forces to protect our country from covid19. Take away the ego trips. Yes, yours is bigger and longer, but leave that for after. The priority is saving our countrymen so that there’s something left to fight over.

We ask that you go in with open minds and hearts toward country and devise genuine solutions so that the SoE is minimised and we regain control and banish the covid19 threat as much as we can to save our people and our children’s future.

ANDREA R ALI

via e-mail