Be vigilant, all you all-nighters

THE EDITOR: The Semester II, academic year 2020-2021, for most tertiary-level students has come to an end and it is time for revision and final-term examinations.

Most tertiary-level students are habitually engaged in all-night studies, branded as “all-nighters.” However, students, you need to be aware that all-nighters can weaken your immune system, which may lead to you contracting the common cold. And due to the a pandemic you may develop covid19 if your immune system remains weak or continues to wane. As we all know, covid19 is airborne also.

Here are some study options/safety tips that could heighten/stabilise your immune system, which you can choose from when conducting your studies:

* Stop all all-nighters studies.

* Alternate your all-nighters by, for example, studying one night on and two nights off.

* Study part or half of the night and sleep the other part/half or vice versa.

* Or study in the daytime only.

SHARON JACK

Diego Martin