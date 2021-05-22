Ban on outdoor activities remain in force until July 4

File photo: Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley at Saturday's press conference at the Diplomatic Centre, St Ann's. - Photo courtesy Office of the Prime Minister

On Saturday the Prime Minister announced the current restrictions which has in effect shut down the bulk of business and the public sector will remain in place until July 4.

This means restaurants, retail stores, roadside vendors, cinemas, beaches, rivers, outdoor exercise, has been banned for another six weeks.

Dr Rowley announcement came as the House of Representatives convenes on Monday to extend the state of emergency by 90 days.

“When we go to the Parliament tomorrow (Monday) we will take the 90 days that the law allows, but it doesn’t mean we will be in this situation for 90 day. We will revoke it as soon as that is a prudent action to take.”

On April 29 at a media briefing in Tobago, Dr Rowley ordered the closure of several business until May 23. These included restaurants and bars, malls, places of worship, gyms and fitness centres, spas and other beauty services, casinos and betting houses, cinemas, theatres and clubs. The public service was ordered to operate only essential services, eco-tours ended, flights to and from Tobago were limited to three, and the seabridge would operate at 25 per cent capacity.

Further restrictions were placed on the country on May 3 where only essential outlets such as supermarkets, pharmacies, gas stations and hardwards could remain open from 6 am to 8 pm.

Rowley said he had hoped to loosen the restrictions by Sunday but the covid19 numbers had worsened. He hoped the intervention would be a short one as he wanted the country to come out of it as quickly as possible. However, that decision would be guided by the day-to-day condition of the country.