A time to be honourable

Prime Minister Dr Rowley - Angelo Marcelle

THE EDITOR: When a member of the Upper House claims not to know the powers of the armed forces during a state of emergency, that can be described as nothing but culpable ignorance.

When that member continues to make statements contrary to what was explained by the Prime Minister, when that member continues to ignore the facts as they were presented, the intention of that member is anything but honourable.

This country would be best served if at times like these we put aside our politics, avoid this extremist rhetoric and engage in constructive discussions that can solve the problems which we face as a nation.

We should be reminded of our motto: Together We Aspire, Together We Achieve.

R PRINCE

via e-mail