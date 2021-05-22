17 more deaths, 509 covid cases

Seventeen more people died of covid19 between Friday and Saturday afternoon, bringing the number of deaths to 365.

According to the Ministry of Health’s 4pm update, those with comorbidities were five elderly men, seven elderly women, and one middle-aged man. Those without comorbidities were one elderly man, one elderly woman, one middle-aged man and one middle aged woman.

In addition, 509 new cases were recorded from samples taken from May 16 to 21, which increased the number of active cases to 7,765 and the total number of positive cases since the start of the pandemic to 19,444.

There were 455 people in hospital, 6,632 in home isolation, 169 in step-down facilities, and 258 in State quarantine facilities.

Forty-four people were discharged from public health facilities while 171 recovered from home isolation, bringing the total number of people recovered to 11,314.