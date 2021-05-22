10 new covid19 cases detected in Tobago

In this September 2020 file photo customers wear masks as they wait in a line outside Scotiabank, Gulf City mall, Lowlands, Tobago. Photo by David Reid

Ten new covid19 cases have been recorded in Tobago.

This brings to 98 the total number of active cases on the island, the THA Division of Health, Wellness and Family Development said in a statement on Saturday.

The division reported 11 people have been discharged.

It said 5,279 samples have been submitted to the Tobago Regional Health Authority (TRHA) and other local sites for testing.

Tobago has recorded six deaths from covid19 since the start of the pandemic in mid-March 2020.