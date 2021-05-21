Trade Ministry appoints illicit trade task force

Minister of Trade and Industry Paula Gopee- Scoon speaks with members of the Illicit Trade Task Force. - PHOTO COURTESY THE MINISTRY OF TRADE AND INDUSTRY

An Anti-Illicit Trade Task Force was appointed to clamp down on illicit trade, especially with alcohol and tobacco.

In a media release on Thursday, the Ministry of Trade and Industry said its minister Paula Gopee-Scoon appointed 11 members to the task force in a virtual meeting.

“Public-private partnership is key to combating illicit trade,” Gopee-Scoon said.

“The installation of this task force is a clear demonstration of Government’s commitment to a holistic and coordinated approach to combating illicit trade which has been increasing in Trinidad and Tobago, and consequently affects our legitimate local businesses.”

Underscoring the important role the task force has to play in mitigating the impact of illicit trade, she said, “The formation of the task force comes at a crucial and sensitive time, where our economy, businesses and consumers are in a vulnerable position as a result of the covid19 pandemic,” Gopee Scoon said.

Illicit trade of alcohol, tobacco and other products affects the country by depriving it of much needed tax revenue. The trade also undermines legitimate businesses and puts the health and safety of customers at risk.

The task force will implement an action plan which includes strengthening the legal framework to combat illicit trade, strengthen the capacity of ministries and enforcement agencies to combat illicit trade, enhance collaboration among regulatory and enforcement agencies and increase public awareness.

The ministry said the task force is co-chaired by the trade ministry’s permanent secretary Ayleen Alleyne-Ovid and Gary Joseph, permanent secretary of the Ministry of National Security.

The task force also brings together several public sector agencies and ministries as well as private sector bodies and non-governmental organisations to implement the initiatives laid out in the national action plan.