"Together we can beat covid19"

THE EDITOR: We are a resilient country made up of naturally kind people. It is true.

Fourteen months of strife and we are into another lockdown. It is astounding to discern that our fellow nationals, amid the global consciousness that we are in tune with 24 hours a day and with our local advisers who consistently share the data of the beast called covid19, would still endanger themselves and their families by not following guidelines that are in place to support the non-spreading of this unwelcome and life-changing infectious disease.

This type of behaviour is scary for our growth as a nation. It also is time-sensitive and requires serious recognition, reflection and immediate change.

The years of lack of discipline and no people management are now showing their ugly selves for many others to witness.

And those who are staring at us, who will in time copy our behaviour, grow and serve our future population – our children – will copy our defiant and immature ways and they will directly inherit our grotesque plain disregard for authority.

And, as children do, they will mimic our behaviour and showcase this performance without constraint.

Our responsibility and civic duty are much larger than our selfishness and must be embedded into our priority list in order for us to progress as a nation, but more importantly as a people.

Our people make our beautiful country what it is.

We cannot continue to be simply fortuitous but must take the reins and drive covid19 out of our country.

We claim continuously that our spirit is our people and that God is a Trini. Where is that spirit now? Where is it today? Does it only show its face and fate at fetes, rum drinking and potentially dangerous weather?

There is no better time for us to act responsibly and to show our children the true strength of character that we possess as Trinidadians/Tobagonians. We do not have second chances here. We are falling to ground zero and all support and responsible clear thinking before action are needed now.

The good news is we are a resilient country made up of naturally kind people. We genuinely care for our fellow countrymen. This is innate in us.

So let’s show that we care by encouraging each other to do the right thing.

The time has passed for a relaxed, talkative, calm approach towards covid19 and the fable that God is a Trini.

We, all of us, must do more than talk, we must individually act responsibly and get rid of covid19 now.

We are the humans who actually have the ability to change the trajectory of this pandemic, and by example show the future generations that together we are a responsible and caring nation vested in our future and that of our children.

Let us, all of us, use this resilience, follow our government’s advice, and get rid of covid19 now.

KARINA JARDINE-SCOTT

chairperson

Kids In Need of Direction