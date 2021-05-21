N Touch
Tobago barber on sexual touching charge

Jessie Romeo - TTPS
A Tobago barber has been denied bail after appearing virtually before the Scarborough Magistrates’ Court charged with one count of sexual touching of a child.

A police press release said 30-year-old Jessie Romeo of Centre Street in Lambeau appeared before magistrate Jo-Anne Connor on Thursday charged with the sexual touching of a ten-year-old girl.

Newsday understands that Romeo was arrested and charged by WPC Small of the Tobago Division of the police Child Protection Unit (CPU) on May 19, after police investigated a report by a girl that a man assaulted her earlier this month.

The girl said on May 9, she was asleep at her aunt’s home when a man entered the bedroom, lay on top of her and touched her on her genitals and buttocks.

Investigations were led by acting Supt Claire Guy-Alleyne, and supervised by Sgt Miller of the Tobago CPU, which led to the arrest.

The matter has been adjourned to June 17.

