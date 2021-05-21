Some issues for Works Minister to tackle

Works and Transport Minister Rohan Sinanan - Vidya Thurab

THE EDITOR: With Works and Transport Minister Rohan Sinanan announcing the reconstitution of the TT National Road Safety Council (TTNRSC) and the development of a national road safety plan at the Arrive Alive awards ceremony, I ask the minister if he can address the following:

Firstly, vehicle inspection costs on average $300 per vehicle. I think that it was in last year's budget debate the Finance Minister mentioned that there were approximately 1,000,000 vehicles in TT. (I stand corrected.) A grand total of approximately $300,000,000 should have been collected, given the inspection drive recently.

Apart from that there is the fuel tax at the pump. Can't a fraction of that be spent on fixing potholes and addressing the traffic light issue?

Secondly, there is an open trench on the Churchill-Roosevelt Highway, Monte Grande, over the "dry river" bridge in the vicinity of Motilal Moonan. This apparently was left after the construction of the bridge. It is on the middle of the highway and the curb wall is approximately four inches high on the fast lane heading east and non-existent on the fast lane heading west.

Please, sir, kindly attend to this before, God forbid, any fatalities.

S BHAGWANDEEN

Monte Grande