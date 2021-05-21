Smooth start to Sinopharm vaccine rollout in South

People seeking the Sinopharm vaccine fill out forms while they wait outside the La Romaine Health Centre. - Photo by Lincoln Holder

THERE was a smooth and orderly start to the rollout of the Sinopharm covid19 vaccination drive in South Trinidad on Friday.

The Chinese government donated 100,000 doses of the vaccine to Trinidad and Tobago and the supplies arrived around 1 am on Wednesday.

At the Health Ministry's press conference later that day, Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh said the vaccination drive would resume on Friday using them.

Those eligible include people over 60 – with or without comorbidities – people under 60 with comorbidities, and healthcare workers.

This vaccine, like AstraZeneca, is a two-shot vaccine. The second dose will be given three to four weeks after the first,

Newsday visited the La Romaine Health Centre, where there were around 12 people signing documents consenting to receive the vaccine, along with personal details.

They said they had appointments for 10 am. Most made their appointments this week but one woman said she had made an appointment weeks ago and would have preferred to receive the AstraZeneca vaccine.

Officials said no one came to try getting the vaccine on a walk-in basis, which Deyalsingh had said would not be allowed for this phase.

Newsday also visited the Marabella Health Facility. While the security guards there did not allow the media on the compound, a white tent with around ten people was visible.

A nurse in full PPE then opened a door and called one of the women there before going into a room with a sign saying "Covid19 vaccinations."

The other facilities under the South-West Health Authority (SWRHA) where people can register for vaccination are: the Siparia, Princes Town, Freeport, Point Fortin, South Oropouche and Ste Madeleine Health Centres and the Couva Hospital.

During the rollout of the AstraZeneca vaccines, there were usually long lines at several of these centres, especially as many people simply turned up without appointments hoping to get a shot.