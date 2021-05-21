Siparia businessman breaches curfew ‘so wife won’t sleep alone’

A 27-YEAR-OLD businessman who did not want his wife to sleep alone at home has been fined for breaching the curfew.

Dimitri Gomes, a car parts dealer, appeared before Siparia magistrate Nizam Khan on Thursday and pleaded guilty. Khan fined him $5,000 to pay within three months or serve three weeks’ simple imprisonment.

Gomes told the court he was at his mother’s home and fell asleep. Shortly before 9 pm on Wednesday, he woke up and decided to return to his wife.

Police intercepted a car and held Gomes in Siparia on his way home shortly after 9 pm.

PC Gomes of the Siparia CID laid the charge.

The magistrate called on him to obey the law, saying some people are indisciplined.

Khan told the businessman that by refusing to obey the state of emergency and curfew, he was putting himself, his wife and others at risk of getting covid19. The magistrate called on him to "do better."