Scarborough hospital defers non-critical services over covid19 crisis

Scarborough General Hospital, Tobago. FILE PHOTO -

In an attempt to reduce the flow of people at the Scarborough General Hospital, the Tobago Regional Health Authority (TRHA) has temporarily deferred some elective, non-critical services.

In a statement on Friday, the Division of Health, Wellness and Family Development said owing to the upsurge in covid19 cases in Tobago and the conditions of the state of emergency, non-critical health care will be deferred in the short term until the risks of the covid19 spread have been significantly reduced.

“The adjustment of the services will be reviewed in a few weeks,” the division said.

The adjusted services include postponing outpatient clinics and elective surgeries.

Ward reviews have also been deferred, except for antenatal reviews for pregnant women, which will be done on Saturdays and Sundays.

Surgeries, ultrasound scans, CT scans, and X-rays will continue for urgent cases only.

The division quoted interim TRHA CEO Westly Orr saying: “We must protect the island’s only hospital. This is only a short-term, interim arrangement and there are alternative choices for health care services through the health centres.”