Santa Cruz man shot dead

Christian Perez, 22, of La Canoa Road, Santa Cruz, was shot dead on Friday morning.

Police said he was standing at the corner of Robert Street and Monroe Road, La Canoa, at around 9 am when he was shot several times.

Nearby residents saw him bleeding and called the police.

Members of the North Eastern Division Task Force and Santa Cruz Police went to the area with a district medical officer, who declared Perez dead.

Police from the Homicide Bureau of Investigations Region II also visited the scene and are making enquiries.