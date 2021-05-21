Ruptured WASA line at Caroni plant leads to 'sticky' water

Caroni Water Treatment Plant, Golden Grove Road, Piarco. - Photo by Roger Jacob

A ruptured chemical line at the Caroni Water Treatment Plant on Friday led to a shutdown of the facility for emergency maintenance work, as it affected the quality of water in North, Central and Southwestern Trinidad.

On Friday morning people took to social media complaining that the water in their homes had an unusual feel and smell, with some people complaining of a sticky feel to the water they received.

The Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA) confirmed in a release hours later that there was a rupture in the chemical dosage line, which affected the treatment process at the plant.

It acknowledged, "The authority is aware that some customers may have experienced an unusual taste, feel or smell in their water supply due to this occurrence."

The release also confirmed that work at the facility was restarted at 1 pm and that flushing of transmission and distribution systems was ongoing.

The authority estimated that the water supply should return to normal in 24 hours but advised that customers could do their own internal flushing by allowing water to run out until the unusual taste or smell clears.