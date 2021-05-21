Robbery accused shot in Maloney

A 22-year-old D'Abadie man narrowly escaped death when he was shot in Maloney on Thursday afternoon.

Police said the man, whom they described as a known robbery offender, was at the corner of Johnson Trace and Flamingo Boulevard at around 6.15 pm when he was confronted by two men who shot at him.

The man ran away and felt burning in his legs and arms.

His attackers drove off in a white Nissan B15.

Neighbours heard the gunshots and took the man to the hospital.

Members of the Maloney Crime Patrol went to the area together with crime scene investigators, who found 22 spent shells and two live rounds of ammunition.

Maloney police are continuing enquiries.