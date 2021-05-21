Piparo rehab centre stays open during SoE

THE Piparo Empowerment Centre (PEC) remains operational despite restrictions imposed during the state of emergency (SoE) and the covid19 pandemic.

In a statement issued by her ministry on Friday, Social Development and Family Services Minister Donna Cox said the PEC remains open and continues to provide services to the resident population and the citizens of Trinidad and Tobago.

She also said every precaution is being taken to keep the residents of the centre safe, with new health and safety protocols have been implemented to assist in keeping the environment as safe as possible.

Cox said even stricter measures were also implemented in the enrolment/intake of new clients, as people with substance-use disorders develop many medical issues with prolonged use, and many of the centre’s clients have underlying medical issues which stem from chronic substance-use disorder.

The ministry said owing to the high volume of people seeking to access treatment at the PEC, "informed decisions are made only after expert advice from the professionals at the institution is sought.

"As a result, new clients are being thoroughly assessed via an interview and where applicable, through references and their records from medical institutions, where they would have previously been patients."

In keeping with covid19 protocols and health regulations, the ministry said successful clients are put in isolation at the centre and monitored by staff nurses for two weeks before being initiated into the programme.

The services provided at the centre include therapeutic community counselling, peer counselling, intake/assessment and referrals, individual and group counselling, family therapy, social re-integration training, remedial education, vocational counselling, occupational therapy, vocational and occupational skills development (internal and external), accessing medical treatment, psychiatric support, dental care, optical services, job placement, accessing transitional housing for graduating residents (as necessary) and follow-up and after-care services.

For further information on how to access these services, people can contact the PEC Empowerment Centre at 623-2608 – ext.: 3000 – 3005 or visit the ministry’s website at www.social.gov.tt