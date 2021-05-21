New Point Fortin Hospital now for covid19 patients only

Point Fortin Hospital. Photo by Marvin Hamilton

THE new Point Fortin Hospital will now house and care for covid19 patients only.

All other patients will be transferred to the San Fernando Hospital, and the Accident and Emergency Department in Point Fortin will not be functional.

Emergency cases are asked to go to San Fernando or to the Siparia District Health Facility.

The South-West Regional Health Authority (SWRHA) announced this in a press release on Friday,

It said, “Next of kin of transferred patients can contact 464-6745 (Monday to Friday/8 am-4pm) for information on loved ones.

“The Point Fortin Health Centre service hours have been extended to 8 am-8 pm daily. For emergency ambulance service, please call 811.”

The old hospital remains a step-down facility.

The SWRHA explained, “The Ministry of Health authorised the decant and conversion of the hospital in order to increase the care capacity for covid19 patients."

It asked patients and clients to contact its Customer Care Centre at 87-SWRHA (877-9742) "for any matter in relations to healthcare.”